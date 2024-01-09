Manchester United look set to make first signing of January in Callan McKenna

Manchester United look to set to complete their first transfer of the winter window, however, it will not be for the first team.

According to The Daily Record, “Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Queen’s Park keeper Callan McKenna”.

The outlet claims that “the English Premier League giants are in advanced talks to seal a six figure deal for the 17-year-old. The move is loaded with add-ons and could see Queen’s net more than seven figures if they are triggered”.

The keeper has already made his bow for the Scotland under-19s and he has played seven times for his club side before being sidelined by an injury.

It now looks like the youngster will have played his last game for the Scottish team.

“United have been trailing McKenna for some time and are now close to a deal to fend off serious English Premier League interest, including Arsenal and Chelsea,” the report claims.

The young keeper has already had a training stint with Leicester and has progressed through the Spiders’ academy and into the first team after spells with Celtic and Hibs.

The Scot has played 810 minutes of senior football in the Scottish Championship and League Cup this season and this has clearly been enough for United’s scouts to think there is something there to take a punt on. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

United brought in two senior keepers in the summer in Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, but will surely be losing Tom Heaton after this season, as his contract expires this summer.

Moreover, long-standing academy keeper, Matej Kovar, left the side this summer to move to Bayer Leverkusen for €5m.

The aim could be to install McKenna as the new academy keeper or even third choice, however this would be a big call for someone who has only recently turned 17.

Fans of the club hope this is just the start of new signings being brought into Old Trafford, as the team will try to build on last night’s FA Cup victory against Wigan and reinvigorate United’s disappointing season to date.