Manchester United send scouts to watch Giorgio Scalvini during Atalanta’s 1-1 draw vs. Roma



Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to track Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

It’s believed that the defensive department is an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen either in January or in the summer transfer window.

This season, the United boss has had to contend with multiple injuries to key members of his backline. As a result, the Red Devils have not been able to achieve consistency in terms of both performances and results.

Often, Ten Hag has been forced to deploy constantly changed and modified centre-back pairings at the heart of United’s defence

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have all been ruled out at various points of the campaign.

United have been linked to a number of top centre-backs in Europe.

Some of these are Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and of course, Scalvini.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Atalanta want nothing less than €60million for Scalvini, who is widely regarded as one of the best talents available.

According to HITC Football, United sent representatives to watch the Italian in action as his side took on Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Sunday.

The affair ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

“HITC Football understands that Manchester United were represented at Roma’s clash with Atalanta over the weekend.”

“Sources believe they were present to continue their scouting of Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini – a player they have been keeping tabs on for more than 12 months.”

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi previously hailed Scalvini as a “perfect boy” and “excellent on and off the pitch.”

HITC Football also explain that the Red Devils scouts may have been present at Stadio Olimpico to watch Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward scored Roma’s only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

It was relayed that United are keen on Dybala, who can leave the Giallorossi for just £10million until the middle of this month.

Dybala has registered five goals and six assists in 13 Serie A games this term.

