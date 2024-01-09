Manchester United “very interested” in completing January deal for Lille’s Jonathan David



Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of European clubs keen on signing Lille striker Jonathan David during the ongoing winter transfer window.

It’s abundantly clear United need reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.

This season, the forwards have struggled to come up with the goods on a consistent basis – a factor that has contributed tremendously to the club having a poor campaign so far.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag’s men have scored the fewest goals of any team in the top half of the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund has had to bear the burden of leading United’s attack – a hard task for a 20-year-old in his maiden season in England.

The young Dane has just one Premier League goal to his name, despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the competition.

According to Football Transfers, one of the names on United’s list of January targets is Jonathan David.

He has been linked to the Red Devils multiple times before but nothing has ever materialized.

“Manchester United and Aston Villa are very interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David during the January transfer window, FootballTransfers can confirm.”

“Both clubs have been kept updated on the situation of the 23-year-old Canada international forward, who is a player who has been linked with a string of big clubs for several seasons.”

“David has made it clear that he is eager to move on from Lille and a deal could be struck in the weeks ahead with Man Utd and Villa, both of whom are in the market for a centre-forward with his qualities.”

United and Villa will have to ward off competition from Serie A giants AC Milan for David’s services.

The Rossoneri have apparently identified the 23-year-old as the perfect long-term replacement for Olivier Giroud.

However, it’s believed the Canadian has his heart set on a switch to England’s top flight above all other possible transfer destinations.

