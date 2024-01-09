Manchester United Women supporters warned as they chant “Skinner Out” in Malta friendly

At Manchester United’s friendly against PSV Eindhoven in Malta on Friday night a small minority of fans began chanting “We want Skinner out” whilst a number of other fans attempted to drown them out by singing “Marc Skinner’s Barmy Army.”

Those fans who are disgruntled with Marc Skinner say a United staff member approached them at half-time and asked them to stop singing the song as it was making staff and players uncomfortable.

Following the game, a letter was sent to the Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club from the group of fans in question which read: “Over the past year and a lot more recently we have become despondent in the way the team is playing, recent results, the tactics, the rumours of player unhappiness.”

They went on to say it was “ridiculous” that the club had asked them not to sing the chant and dismissed that it was upsetting players.

The letter continued: “We have paid our hard-earned money to travel and watch the team and if we are not happy with the manager we should be able to do so.”

The Supporters Club, who are impartial and represent all fans, said they have passed the letter on to the club as requested.

United told The Athletic that a security guard, acting on behalf of the staff and players, went over to the fans to prevent a confrontation.

They say that at no point were they instructed to stop singing “We want Skinner out” and added that they respect the fans’ right to hold strong opinions.

The comments from this group of fans come despite Skinner taking the side to their first major final last season and their highest-ever finish in the WSL which bagged them a spot in the Champions League for the first time.

United have had a mixed first half of the season, already out of the Champions League, they sit fourth in the league but are top of their Conti Cup group.

Manchester United came from behind in Malta to beat PSV 2-1, with a number of youth players putting in solid performances alongside members of the first team.

United are back in action this weekend when they host Newcastle in the FA Cup.