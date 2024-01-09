Newcastle transfer chief Dan Ashworth currently reluctant to join Manchester United



Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly not very keen to leave his role with the Magpies to take up a top job at Manchester United under the incoming INEOS regime

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe waits for his partial 25% investment into United to be ratified by the Premier League before he can start working in an official capacity, the INEOS billionaire is undertaking an audit of the club’s organization and structure.

Last week Ratcliffe and his close confidant Sir Dave Brailsford held a series of meetings at Old Trafford and Carrington.

In addition to talking with non-playing staff, it’s understood the pair also held a conversation with Erik ten Hag and other senior club figures.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford were also pictured meeting some stars from both the men’s and women’s teams.

Part of the British businessman’s revolution at United involves appointing the right personnel to spearhead a return to former glories.

It was previously relayed that INEOS are contemplating the creation of two positions to oversee all transfer-related business: one director of football and one sporting director.

Some of the names the Red Devils have been linked with so far include Paul Mitchell, Dougie Freedman, Dan Ashworth, Michael Edwards and Andrea Berta, just to mention a few.

Following Richard Arnold’s resignation late last year, former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc is widely expected to become United’s next CEO.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ashworth is a strong favourite to join United and Newcastle will not stand in his way if he elects to jump ship.

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Ten Hag’s side are still facing an uphill battle to get Ashworth, who is not really jumping at the opportunity to join United’s technical staff.

Delaney states, “Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is very much seen as a contender, and it would also suit him from a personal perspective due to his family being in Manchester.”

“Brailsford’s own main choice is former Liverpool official Julian Ward, who is also interested, although such decisions will not come down to the former Team Sky manager alone.”

“Expected chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc will have the primary say. Ward’s former Liverpool colleague Michael Edwards has long been an option, but the view in the industry is that he would be reluctant to move back into a club role for anything less than an offer of £10m a year.”

“Along the same lines, Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is currently reluctant to go to Old Trafford, due to the scope of his role at St James’ Park.”

Delaney explains that for United to successfully pry Ashworth from Newcastle, Ratcliffe must come forward with a “very high financial offer” and “well-defined terms.”

No appointment will be made before there is clarity about the Premier League Owners and Directors Test.

