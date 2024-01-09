Paul Scholes leaves brutal comment on Jesse Lingard’s Instagram post



It has not been a good few months for players Manchester United released last summer.

Two of the biggest names released, Jesse Lingard and David de Gea, remain without a club nearly five months since their release, with the latter even considering retirement altogether.

However, Lingard, younger than De Gea and who showed no obvious signs of complete decline, should theoretically still be a man in demand.

That’s only in theory, however, and the patience of people around him seems to be wearing thin.

Paul Scholes was the latest to call out Lingard for still not signing with a team in a brutal comment on Lingard’s Instagram post.

The United academy product posted another one in his line of numerous posts of him working out and keeping himself fit in the gym.

Completely unimpressed, Paul Scholes asked him if he was going to just continue “f–k about in the gym or are you actually going to play some football?”.

It is not usual for ex-players to directly call out someone like that so Scholes’ comment is naturally getting a lot of eyeballs.

Many fans would arguably agree with Scholes’ point of view, since, unlike De Gea, in whom there’s been a dearth of interest, Lingard’s football exile seems to be more self-imposed.

He has attracted interest from everyone, including Premier League sides, to the MLS in the USA, to the Saudi Pro League.

However, the move falls through every time, leading to suggestions that it might be a problem on the player’s end if everyone fails to sign him.

There is merit in discussing if Scholes’ criticism should have been so public since he knows Lingard personally but his comment itself probably won’t be questioned by many.

