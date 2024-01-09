Roy Keane tears into Rasmus Hojlund after another game of missed opportunities versus Wigan

Roy Keane has ripped into Manchester United’s goal-shy striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

While working as a pundit on ITV during the FA Cup tie, the Irishman laid into the young Dane at half time.

Hojlund was guilty of squandering numerous opportunities to open his FA Cup account in the first half.

The worst coming from when he failed to bundle in a parry from the Wigan keeper from close range, with the ball squirming just past the post.

The Irishman, who is never short of an opinion, was less than impressed and claimed that he would have put away the chance in his playing days.

Famed former goal-getter, Ian Wright, who joined Keane as a pundit for the night was more sympathetic to the Danish international and claimed that the ball came at him very quickly.

The former Irish captain soon rubbished such claims and stated, “You’re too kind, I would be fuming with him”.

“We wanted United to show a part of their game tonight and they have in terms of missing chances and not being clinical – I want to see that side of United tonight. When your striker is missing chances, we can say unlucky all day, they are great opportunities”.

Keane went on to further not mince his words and bluntly stated, “put the ball in the back of the net and stop messing around”.

Hojlund did recently get off the mark in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and is the club’s joint top scorer with six goals in all competitions, alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

However, despite obvious potential and fans’ support on his side, the Dane would admit he has found life in English football hard to adapt to and will need to find the goal more regularly if United are to go far in the cup and qualify for the Champions League next season.

The player clearly retains the support of his own teammates however, as serial winner, Casemiro, recently claimed the Dane could “define an era” for the Old Trafford side.

The 20 year old has the chance to get into Roy Keane’s good books again on Sunday evening when United clash with Tottenham in a titanic top four battle.