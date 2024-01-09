Steve Bruce says Man United’s off-the-pitch issues give players “a little bit of an excuse” for underperforming



Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has expressed some sympathy for his club’s woeful displays this season and indicated that some of the blame lies in the constant off-the-pitch issues that have plagued Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford tenure.

In addition to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, Ten Hag has had to deal with the Jadon Sancho matter, Antony and Mason Greenwood’s respective legal troubles and of course, the uncertain takeover situation.

At least in terms of the ownership, there is now some clarity.

United confirmed on Christmas Eve that Sir Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal with the Glazers for a partial 25% investment into the club.

The INEOS billionaire is currently waiting for his arrangement with the Glazers to be ratified by the Premier League before he can officially start working.

The culmination of all the drama and situations Ten Hag has navigated thus far has been the team’s poor displays this term.

At the moment, the Red Devils sit in eighth position in the league, with just 31 points after 20 games played.

United were also knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

Steve Bruce spoke to Sky Sports and compared the state of affairs at his former side to what was going on when he was manager of Newcastle under Mike Ashley’s maligned ownership.

The ex-defender said, “There has to be a bit of stability at the top. We’ve said it for long enough and I’ve been at clubs when that stability is not there – it somehow filters through [to the players].”

“It shouldn’t do because obviously they’re contracted and they’re professional players but it does give them a little bit of an excuse.”

“The quicker that is resolved, where it’s going to lead to and they come out and say it, then obviously that stability is needed by every club, especially if you’re a club like Manchester United.”

Bruce added, “Who’s calling the shots, is it now the new co-owner?”

The 63-year-old pointed out that the sooner Ratcliffe’s deal is sorted out and the new structure at United becomes apparent, the better the club will eventually be.

