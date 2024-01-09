“Stop lying mate!”: Amad Diallo shuts down Birmingham City move rumours as Erik ten Hag’s stance is revealed



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has publicly hit back at suggestions he could join Championship side Birmingham City on loan this month.

Amad sustained a long-term injury during United’s pre-season tour in the United States but previously made his return to action during a 2-1 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

The Ivorian came on for Antony in the 53rd minute of the match at the City Ground and made positive contributions.

Erik ten Hag later lauded Amad’s impact vs. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men and hinted at a more significant role for the attacker in the upcoming fixtures.

Unluckily for Amad, he suffered an illness and so was ruled out of United’s FA Cup third round clash against Wigan Athletic.

In his place, Ten Hag deployed Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing, with Marcus Rashford on the alternate flank. Rasmus Hojlund led the line.

Amidst plenty of speculation about where Amad could be playing his football in the second half of the season, the 21-year-old was linked to clubs such as Leicester City, Sunderland and Southampton.

Birmingham City were also thought to be admirers but the player himself has quashed such talks.

He took to social media and responded to a post relaying Birmingham’s interest in his services.

Amad replied, “Stop lying mate.!”

stop lying mate.! — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) January 7, 2024

The X (formerly Twitter) post linking Amad to Birmingham has since been deleted.

The Daily Mail reports that Ten Hag has decided to keep Amad for the rest of the campaign.

Instead of the former Atalanta man leaving Old Trafford, Facundo Pellistri is more likely to depart the club this January.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that PSV Eindhoven and MLS giants LA Galaxy are chasing the Uruguayan.

