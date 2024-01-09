“The problem is no longer with us”: Borussia Dortmund CEO opens up on Jadon Sancho talks amidst delays



Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that his side are in talks with Manchester United over a loan move for Jadon Sancho.

He also strongly hinted that the reasons for the hold-up are not stemming from Dortmund and could instead be originating from Old Trafford.

There was optimism that Sancho could join up with his former side in Marbella for their training camp but this has not come to pass.

Sancho reached a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga giants over personal terms and all that’s left is for the two clubs to strike a deal.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the reason for the delay in Sancho’s move to Signal Iduna Park could be down to United trying to save face.

It’s understood that there is a broad agreement in place but there are finer details that need to be thrashed out before Sancho is given the green light to travel. In addition to this, United are also believed to be eager to save themselves from the public embarrassment of looking like they lost by parting ways with Sancho for such a small fee.

Watzke spoke to reporters in Marbella (via The Manchester Evening News) and explained that at the moment, it’s still not possible to officially unveil Sancho as everything is not completely done.

The 64-year-old said, “We are in discussions with Manchester United. We want to bring him in on loan, that’s no secret.”

“We don’t announce water level reports. The problem is no longer with us, we are in good communication with Manchester United.”

“I am cautiously optimistic. We want to bring him over, but we are not yet at the point where we can announce results.”

Sancho last featured for the Red Devils on August 26 amidst his bitter public spat with Ten Hag.

The United boss told reporters on September 3 that the Englishman was left out of the squad that made its way to London to take on Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

In response, the 23-year-old issued a strongly-worded statement via social media challenging the manager and essentially branding him a liar. Sancho was banned from accessing all first-team facilities and has been training alone since.

