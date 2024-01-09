Two Premier League clubs enter the race for Anthony Martial



West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have signalled their intention to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial this month.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) reveals the two Premier League sides have entered the “race” to sign the Frenchman who United are open to letting go of the player in January.

💣💥 | 🇫🇷 🔴#MUFC | Fenerbahce, Inter Milan, Wolves, West Ham and clubs from the Saudi Arabian league are in the race to sign Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial. pic.twitter.com/6Gzti1fBRb — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 9, 2024

Konur contends West Ham and Wolves are joined by Fenerbahce, Inter Milan and a host of clubs from the Saudi Pro League in their pursuits of Martial.

A report from Turkey had suggested Fenerbahçe had tabled an €8 million bid for the 27-year-old last week but this was dismissed by sources in Manchester.

A different reporter in Turkey has today revealed he believes “Martial’s time at…United seems to be coming to an end” due to Fenerbahçe’s interest in a loan deal. This link to the Turkish giants appears one to keep a close eye on in the coming days.

The interest from Saudi Arabia in Martial is long-standing with the Frenchman possessing the reputational pull the PIF targets when shopping in Europe. He is also a player who, ostensibly, is about to enter his prime and is available at a cheap price due to his contract situation. This would stand him in positive contrast to the usual deals the Saudi League have to strike for European players.

Similarly, Inter Milan’s interest in Martial was reported on by The Peoples Person last month, with the Italian giants thought to be considering a loan proposal with an obligation to buy. This was prior to the internal decision at Old Trafford not to trigger the automatic one-year extension in their striker’s contract, however.

This decision means Martial will leave the club in the summer on a free transfer if a suitor is not found in January.

This is why the entry of West Ham and Wolves into the race for Martial is such a positive development for United, who had almost appeared resigned to losing the Frenchman for nothing.

Both Premier League sides want a centre-forward to help them in the second half of the season.

David Moyes has been forced to field Jarrod Bowen up front but, despite the Englishman performing admirably well, he still feels a more comfortable fit on the right wing.

Similarly, Gary O’Neil has seen Matheus Cunha struggle in front of goal, despite his general play being excellent for Wolves. The team’s main source of goals has been the impressive Hwang Hee-chan – ten goals and three assists in the league this year – but the South Korean forward has departed Molineux for the Asian Cup. As such, O’Neil appears to want a Premier League-proven option to strengthen his front line.

If United are able to salvage any type of fee for Martial this month, it will constitute a win.

