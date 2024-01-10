Alejandro Garnacho’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again

Alejandro Garnacho enhanced his growing reputation by putting in an electric performance versus Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The Argentine youngster built on a wonderful showing versus Aston Villa on Boxing Day by terrorising the Wigan left back all evening.

The 19-year-old is really making the right wing his own and for the meantime, it is certainly his position to lose.

The Sun, however, chose to highlight another aspect of the Argentine’s game.

The newspaper wrote, “Alejandro Garnacho has taken his love of Cristiano Ronaldo to new levels after being spotted wearing a pair of CR7-branded boxers,” during the match.

It is no secret that the Madrid-born sensation is a huge Ronaldo fan and there have been many incidents of this.

After scoring a world-class bicycle kick against Everton at the backend of November, the Argentine wheeled away and pulled off Ronaldo’s famous “SIUUU” celebration.

While some think of the constant homage to the United legend as endearing, others are not so kind.

Former Juventus midfielder, Arturo Vidal, criticised the forward for imitating the celebration and believes that “he has to make his own name”.

The youngster has also been caught in the middle of a social media spat about his love for the Portuguese legend.

It has been reported that Lionel Messi unfollowed the youngster due to his open preference for the Real Madrid legend despite being an international teammate of his.

United fans will probably not care too much about the youngster’s obsession as long as he continues to deliver the goods, as he has been doing this season, having scored five goals for the Old Trafford side.

It is also important to remember Garnacho is only 19 and will probably begin to separate his name from that of the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner as gets older.