Anthony Martial set to stay at Old Trafford until the summer



Anthony Martial is set to stay at Manchester United until the summer, despite reports linking him with a move this month.

Sky Sports reveals the French forward is “not interested” in a transfer in January, instead preferring to remain at Old Trafford until the summer.

Sky Sports News

Recent reports indicated the club had refused to activate the automatic one-year extension in Martial’s contract. This means the 27-year-old will become a free agent in the summer as his deal expires in June.

As such, Martial is free to begin talking to other clubs about a prospective move at the end of the season.

In a recent press conference, Erik ten Hag stated Old Trafford officials were continuing to talk with Martial’s representatives, though this appears to be more of a formality than any meaningful intention to agree a new deal.

Sources at United reveal the club expects Martial to depart on a free in six month’s time, should they not be able to find a potential suitor in January.

A host of teams were linked with the forward this month, including West Ham and Wolves, but it was Fenerbahce who were reported to be at the front of the queue for his services.

Similarly, clubs in the Saudi Pro League retain a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, though he is not thought to be interested in a move to the Middle East.

It seems, however, that Martial has rejected these potential offers.

The 27-year-old’s contract – believed to be as high as £250,000 a week – is unlikely to be matched elsewhere and the player is likely acutely aware of this fact. He will also be aware of the potential signing-on bonuses he will be able to command as a free agent in the summer.

United’s forward line has been drastically misfiring this season. Rasmus Hojlund is struggling to lead the line domestically, despite his fine form in the Champions League.

Martial may see an opportunity to re-establish himself as the main centre-forward at Old Trafford in the second half of the season. Or he may be content to sit on a familiar and comfortable bench, while pocketing millions of pounds of easy money.