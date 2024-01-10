Christian Eriksen adds “magic” to Manchester United Foundation’s visit to local primary school

Manchester United player, Christian Eriksen, joined the Manchester United Foundation recently in a visit to a local primary school.

According to a video on the BBC website, the Danish midfielder went to St. Alphonsus Primary School in Stretford to meet the children and help spread the message of the foundation.

The goal of the programme is to help young people learn life skills through football. The Foundation’s motto is also about “bringing communities together”.

The former Tottenham midfielder got involved in the school day by chatting to some of the children and listening to them read aloud.

“It’s amazing to see all the kids and how they behave, how they act, they seem happy. It’s a nice place to be” remarked the classy midfield man.

The former Ajax player also got involved in a game of “goal ball” with the children.

The game is described as “inclusive” as players are all blindfolded and have to stand behind the ball at all times, as they try and score a goal.

Adam Taylor from the Manchester United Foundation claimed, “it’s a massive uplift for the school themselves, for the kids and the staff. Especially for a superstar like Christian to come in and just add that little bit of magic which United bring to every primary school we visit”.

He went on to claim it is “a showstopper” when Premier League stars visit schools and a day the kids will remember for the rest of their lives.

The Head Teacher of the primary school also commented that visits such as that of Eriksen’s “gives the children aspiration” and really drives home the message of community that is key to the Foundation’s motto.

One of the teacher’s also amusingly stated that his pupils don’t usually remember what they did in school when their parents ask them but he replied, “I don’t think they will forget today”. He also commented on how important it was for kids to see “untouchable TV stars” in person and realise that they are human just like them.

“To see them smile is the main thing” reflected Eriksen after the visit.

The Manchester United Foundation will continue to work hard in the local community and this could be seen in the “warm hub” project, which sees the Red Cafe opened for a period of time in the evening over the winter months to provide warmth, a hot drink and someone to talk to for people in need.