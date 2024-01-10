Cristian Romero set for early Tottenham return for game against Manchester United



After a no-fuss 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic lifted the spirits, the Premier League gauntlet returns for Manchester United, starting with a marquee clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

After a mid-season wobble following a rapid start in the league, Spurs are back on track again, winning four out of their last five games.

Now, they are set to be boosted further with the injury return of their defensive rock, Cristian Romero.

The Athletic reports that Romero has shaken off the injury which was expected to keep him out till the end of January.

He is expected to be in the squad for the visit to Old Trafford along with the return of his partner, Micky Van de Ven.

Furthermore, they will also welcome the arrival of Radu Dragusin, a former United target who has is set to sign for Spurs from Genoa.

The trio beefs up their defensive ranks massively after Ben Davies did an admirable job in the centre of defence amid an injury crisis.

However, the injury returnees are not all on Spurs’ side, United will welcome back some key players as well.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Christian Eriksen are all set to make their return to the squad after their respective absences.

Shaw will likely come straight back into the first team while Maguire might have to wait due to Varane and Evans’ strong form in his absence.

Eriksen should also slot straight into the team in Scott McTominay’s place but Ten Hag’s plans in relation to McTominay are becoming increasingly hard to predict.

Overall, the stakes are set to be much higher for this game with both teams moving closer to their best versions after navigating an injury-decimated period.

