Ex-Man United star Nemanja Matic pushing for Premier League return as he is “unhappy” at Rennes



Ex-Manchester United midfielder and Rennes star Nemanja Matic is reportedly pushing for a return to the Premier League as he is “unhappy” in France.

Matic joined United in 2017 on a three-year deal after notching up 121 appearances for Chelsea.

United paid £40m to re-unite Matic with Jose Mourinho.

For the Red Devils, Matic managed 189 games. Unfortunately, he was unable to add to the two Premier League titles, FA Cup and League Cup that he won during his more successful spell at Stamford Bridge.

The closest he came to lifting silverware at Old Trafford was in the 2021 Europa League final.

He joined Roma in 2022 and played 35 times for the Serie A outfit before completing a switch to Rennes a year later.

Matic has featured for Rennes in only 13 matches.

L’Equipe (via The Daily Mail) reports that the midfielder is “unhappy at Rennes and pushing for an immediate departure.”

It’s understood that the 35-year-old is especially keen on making a return to England’s top flight, where he played the best football of his career.

A number of unnamed clubs in the Premier League are thought to be keen on adding the experienced Matic to their ranks in the ongoing winter transfer window.

At the moment, Rennes sit in 10th position in the Ligue 1 standings with 19 points.

The Sun adds that if Matic fails to secure a transfer to England, he will consider retiring – such is his desire to get a new start.

It’s believed that the former United man has struggled to gel with his teammates and there are complications regarding his children’s schooling.

Apparently, Matic did not attend Rennes training on Tuesday and he emptied his locker in an attempt to force an exit from Roazhon Park.

