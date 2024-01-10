Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard responds to Paul Scholes’ brutal criticism

Former Manchester United player and current free agent Jesse Lingard has responded to harsh criticism directed his way by Man United club legend Paul Scholes.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that Scholes left a scolding comment on an Instagram post by Lingard showing himself training in the gym.

“Are you just gonna f-ck about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?” the United legend asked the free agent.

Paul Scholes left this comment on Jesse Lingard’s latest Instagram post of him training at a gym out in Dubai 😳 pic.twitter.com/XwE21Ybz9w — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 9, 2024

In response to the now-deleted comment, Lingard simply posted a row of smiley faces, choosing not to elevate tension between the pair.

Lingard has been without a club since last July, when his one-year contract with Nottingham Forest came to an end.

Soon after his season with Forest ended, fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly expressed an interest in signing Lingard, however no deal materialised.

In September, it was revealed that Lingard had begun training with West Ham United; the club to which he went on loan in 2021.

Unfortunately for the 31 year old, The Hammers decided against bringing Lingard back to the London Stadium.

It was then that At-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard invited Lingard to train with his team.

Yet again, the cycle continued as the Saudi Pro League club rejected the chance to sign the winger.

While Lingard scored in a friendly match and reportedly got along with the club, Al-Ettifaq were unwilling to meet his wage demands.

Last week, focus turned to Everton, with the Merseyside club reportedly considering a move for Lingard.

Time will tell whether Lingard returns to the Premier League, this time in a blue jersey, or whether his hunt for a new club will continue.