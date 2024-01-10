“Here we go!”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund



The three words that have begun to symbolise the transfer window have been uttered.

Fabrizio Romano has given his “Here we go” to Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund.

Romano said that there’s no buy option involved and the loan will last till the end of the season, with the package costing Dortmund about €4 million.

Sancho will travel later today for a medical and an official announcement should follow soon afterwards.

Dortmund will also cover a part of Sancho’s salary in a move that is completely risk-free for them.

United are expected to take a final decision on Sancho’s future in the summer with his value at an all-time low right now.

But for now, it brings an end to a nightmare spell for a player whose transfer to Old Trafford promised so much.

Joining the club after two years of a protracted saga, the player never truly found his footing at the club as one manager after the other tried the carrot-and-stick approach with him.

He leaves United as a distressed asset, that is, his value has tanked completely from a player who was once pegged to be a regular contender for Ballon d’Or.

With the move, United are hoping that a return to familiar, low-pressure surroundings rekindle Sancho’s talent so they can move him on in the summer for a good fee.

Age is still on his side and if he can recapture some of his form which made him so wanted at United, that scenario is quite possible.

After all, as long as Erik ten Hag is at the club, there doesn’t seem to be a way back for the winger at Old Trafford.