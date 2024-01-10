INEOS investment to give Manchester United a war chest this summer



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will arm Manchester United with a war chest this summer by “injecting personal funds” to help ease the pressure on the club’s finances.

While the INEOS owner is currently awaiting approval from the Premier League on his minority stake ownership bid, he is already putting things in place in the background ahead of the ratification confirmation.

An internal audit is being conducted by Sir Dave Brailsford, the head of the INEOS sporting team, which will decide exactly where INEOS will begin their revolution at Old Trafford.

A new sporting director and a recruitment specialist are also being targeted, with Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell the front runners for the former and latter respectively.

United are currently feeling the squeeze of Financial Fair Play, however. The club are operating close to their limits and, consequently, are thought to be solely focused on loan deals in the January window.

The INEOS owner is adamant these constraints will not exist come the summer, however.

Jacque Talbot (Football.Transfers) reveals Ratcliffe has “expressed his intention” to provide additional investment to “create more wriggle room under FFP regulations.”

It would enable United to increase their “allowable losses from £15 million to £105 million over the relevant accounting period.”

Such a financial manoeuvre would have a significant impact on the club’s spending capability this summer. The Glazers have never invested their own money into the club and this could be a hallmark summer for the club.

Talbot believes the injection by Ratcliffe could enable United to spend between “£200 to £300 million on player acquisitions” – a budget that wouldn’t look out of place in the Saudi Pro League.

This amount can then be supplemented by funds generated through departures from Old Trafford.

Talbot believes John Murtough’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia may prove fruitful in the summer, with a number of United stars linked to the Saudi League.

The INEOS approach to recruitment will centre around “homegrown talent” and “Premier League-proven players.” Talbot reveals United’s new sporting controllers believe a combination will “strengthen the club’s position for the immediate and distant future.”

He references Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite as potential targets who fit this mould. Given the fees mooted for both players, United will need every penny of Ratcliffe’s cash injection this summer.

