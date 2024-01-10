Isak Hansen-Aaroen earning interest from Atletico Madrid



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag picked a strong starting XI for their FA Cup third-round tie against League One side Wigan Athletic to avoid any further embarrassment.

The Red Devils eventually progressed thanks to a 2-0 win with academy star Omari Forson making his first-team debut while academy graduates like Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, and Willy Kambwala all got minutes under their belt.

Young striker Joe Hugill was named on the bench but did not appear while it was surprising to see highly-rated academy gem Isak Hansen-Aaroen not named as part of the matchday squad.

The Norwegian has been knocking on the first-team door for some time now and has been frequently called up to train by the Dutch manager and even played during United’s pre-season tour over the summer.

Unhappy Isak Hansen-Aaroen

It always seemed like the time was coming for the 19-year-old to make his professional debut and it was strange to see him get snubbed for the game at the DW Stadium.

The attacking midfielder was said to be deeply disappointed after missing out and is said to now want to move on. His current deal ends in 2024.

The Peoples Person reported that his physical trainer has advised the United Academy star to leave for pastures new, to a club where his talents will be more appreciated than in Manchester.

United are said to be in talks over a new contract but judging by the reactions from the youngster and his camp, this does not look like it is going to end well.

Hansen-Aaroen’s technical ability means he is not short of suitors with Fichajes claiming that Napoli and Ajax have been joined by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the race for the versatile teenage star.

Chase on for signature

“The lack of opportunities in the Red Devils’ first team pushes young Isak Hansen-Aaroen to the exit door of Old Trafford. Courted by Naples and Ajax, the Norwegian appears in Atletico Madrid’s orbit.

“Continuing with the Norwegian, it should be noted that he also delights Ajax in Amsterdam and Naples. Two teams that do not lose sight of their dilemma within the Red Devils, meaning a double tough nut to crack in the aspirations of Atletico. We’ll see if Cholo’s team win the day for Hansen-Aaroen.”

The former Tromso player, who can play all across the midfield but mainly excels as the No 10, should have received some minutes but it seems like it will not be at United barring a miraculous change in stance from Ten Hag.

United have already sold quite a few promising starlets over the course of the summer who have proved the club’s judgment wrong and the young Norwegian could soon be added to the list.

Ten Hag’s talent identification has not always been spot on and this might be another case of Ten Hag overlooking youth in favour of readymade stars. INEOS need to take a good hard look at this instance to ensure such errors are minimised.