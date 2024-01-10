“It’s a dream”: FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji sends transfer message amid Man United links



FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji has welcomed interest in his services from top European clubs amidst reports that Manchester United are circling around him.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Copenhagen are open to selling Bardghji this month, with several elite teams chasing him.

His contract is set to expire in 2025, which may explain his side’s openness to parting ways while they can still command a decent transfer fee.

United fans will especially remember Bardghji from the club’s Champions clash against Copenhagen at Parken.

The 18-year-old scored the winning goal to secure a 4-3 victory for his side against Erik ten Hag’s men.

United would go on to be knocked out of the competition and Europe altogether, with Copenhagen proceeding to the round of 16 as Group A’s runners-up.

Bardghji has found the back of the net on seven occasions in 17 league appearances – it’s hardly a surprise that he is a hot commodity in the eyes of most clubs.

He spoke to Danish newspaper Tipsbladet and opened up on the many suggestions indicating he could very well be on the move, with the likes of United and Chelsea after him.

Bardghji said, “It is, of course, special, but it’s not stressing me out. I take it as motivation every time I step onto the field. It motivates me to get better.”

“It’s a dream [to move to a big club], and it’s nice to hear because it means I’m doing well, but I try not to think too much about it.”

“As I’ve said before, I feel ready, but when the time is right – whether it’s now or later – I don’t know. The timing has to be right, but right now, I’m only focusing on getting in top form and playing football.”

The player added, “The most important thing for me is the plan for me and my development. I need to feel comfortable with the coach, the club, and everything else. That’s the most important thing as a player.”

Tipsbladet explains that Bardghji recently spent some time in London and this has naturally fuelled speculation that a transfer is on the cards.

