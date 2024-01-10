Liverpool enter the race for Jeremie Frimpong



Liverpool have joined a long queue of Premier League clubs seeking to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, including Manchester United.

United were strongly linked with a move for the Dutch fullback last summer as doubts continue over both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. A deal never materialised, however, and Frimpong signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

Sources in Germany revealed Frimpong found it “hard” to be subject to interest from a club like United, yet it never materialise into a formal approach. It was reported he had even said his “goodbyes” to teammates.

This disappointment may not true hold this summer, however.

It’s reported Frimpong’s new deal contains a release clause which is activated this summer – worth €40 million (around £35 million); and it’s put a host of sides across Europe on red alert given the player’s performances this season.

The Dutchman’s form for Bayer Leverkusen – seven goals and ten assists in twenty-two matches – has been electric. It has been mirrored by his team, who are currently top of the Bundesliga without having lost a game. They sailed through their Europa League group in similarly comfortable fashion.

They have also conceded the fewest goals in the division, speaking to the defensive solidity they exhibit despite their exciting style (81 goals in all competitions this year).

Frimpong is deployed as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3 system, which suits the attack-minded fullback. His pace and technical ability are allowed to flourish in Xabi Alonso’s carefully crafted set-up, while offering him ample defensive protection.

A report by The Peoples Person relayed how United, having been impressed by his form this season, were set to “revive” their interest in Frimpong this summer.

Pete O’Rourke (footballinsider247) now reveals United are set to be joined by bitter rivals Liverpool in the hunt for the 23-year-old. He contends the Merseyside club are “monitoring” Frimpong’s situation as they seek an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

O’Rourke believes Liverpool are considering moving Alexander-Arnold into more of a central role next season, hoping to capitalise upon the England international’s creativity and vision. As such, as they would have a gap at right-back in his stead – one which Frimpong would be a strong candidate to fill.

O’Rourke reveals Arsenal and Aston Villa are also in the hunt for the Bayer Leverkusen star, alongside United and Liverpool, meaning Frimpong will likely have a wealth of options to consider this summer.

