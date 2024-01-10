Man United among Premier League heavyweights chasing Hayden Hackney



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has struggled to pick a stable midfield this season due to numerous injuries and poor form.

His go-to pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen struggled at the start of the season, mainly due to the manager’s insistence of pressing high which left the Brazilian exposed at the base of the midfield.

Both suffered long-term injuries and United have failed to zero in on an alternative midfield pairing with the likes of Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, and Sofyan Amrabat all used to very little effect.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has helped the manager a great deal but he remains young and needs to be managed carefully.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not a big fan of the money the club threw at the Brazilian and there is a growing feeling that the former Real Madrid superstar might leave next summer.

United need a quality midfielder

McTominay, who was on the market last summer, might again find himself in the shop window while Eriksen has lost a yard of pace which has made it difficult for him to play in big away games.

Hannibal could also be loaned out or even sold while the Moroccan is unlikely to earn a permanent contract. It is clear to see that the Red Devils need a long-term solution to their problems.

The latest to be linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams is Middlesbrough’s highly-rated academy graduate Hayden Hackney.

The 21-year-old showed the world what he is made of as he scored the winner against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg as Boro take a one-goal advantage into the second-leg contest at Stamford Bridge.

The Championship side have been a revelation under former United legend Michael Carrick and the England U21 international has played a pivotal role in their rise this season.

Most adept at playing as the defensive midfielder, Hackney can also play further forward and has made 22 appearances this season and scored twice and assisted once.

The Evening Standard have claimed that almost all the Premier League bigwigs have expressed their interest in acquiring the midfield ace but a January sale is unlikely.

Carrick’s team are fighting for a playoff spot and a summer sale is considered inevitable with Boro hoping for a bidding war to push his price up.

Hackney chase

“Tottenham are expected to join the race for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney – but will be forced to wait until the summer to move for the 21-year-old.

“Hackney has shone under Michael Carrick this season and is attracting attention from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Middlesbrough are braced for summer offers for Hackney but have warned clubs they will only sell their prized asset in January if a sensational offer comes in for him.”

The player has been described as a “technically gifted defensive midfielder who can break the press by driving through the middle of the pitch” and such a profile would be more than welcome at United considering the lack of quality at Ten Hag’s disposal.

Carrick, a former assistant coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could help United in the race as well. Hackney is currently valued at €7 million as per Transfermarkt but he is likely to cost at least thrice that amount if he keeps performing as he has been this term.

