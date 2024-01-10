Man United interested in a loan to buy deal for Donyell Malen



The FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic was dubbed as a potential banana skin for Manchester United due to their poor recent form.

However, the team did not trip up and overcame the Latics 2-0 on Monday as Erik ten Hag’s attacking selections ensured progress to round four.

United could and should have scored a lot more but were profligate in front of goal, an issue that has plagued them all season. The Dutchman could certainly do with some help in January.

Till INEOS’ bid is ratified, FFP concerns remain and that means the club can only try and utilise the loan market with the names of quite a few strikers doing the rounds.

Malen deal

However, as per Football Transfers, Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford with the Bundesliga side open to moving on the winger now that they are close to sealing Jadon Sancho on a temporary deal.

The 20-time English league champions want to bring the Netherlands international on loan with an option to buy but Dortmund would prefer a straight sale.

There have been “intense” discussions about the 24-year-old, who can play on both flanks and upfront. With Sancho’s departure close to fruition and Antony’s disastrous form, there is clearly scope for a goalscoring winger.

“Manchester United are eyeing a potential loan deal with an option to buy for Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, FootballTransfers has learned.

“Sources close to the situation reveal that discussions have been intense at Old Trafford about bringing in the attacker.

“Now the Red Devils are keen on a loan move for Malen with the added flexibility of having an option to make the deal permanent in the summer transfer window. However, we understand that Dortmund are more inclined towards a straightforward sale of the 24-year-old.”

Interesting deal

Malen has six goals and two assists in 16 starts across all competitions this season, and is not happy with the minutes he has got and Sancho’s arrival could further endanger his prospects.

He was linked with a swap deal involving Sancho going the other way a couple of weeks ago.

The former PSV Eindhoven man is also registered with SEG agency, whose growing links with United means this story could have more legs than the others floating around the market.

Malen has the ability but lacks the consistency and maybe a move to the Premier League could fire him up considering his failed tryst with Arsenal earlier in his career.