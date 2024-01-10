Man United want Morten Hjulmand, but Sporting Lisbon will not entertain swap deal offers



After years of neglect, Manchester United finally signed a defensive midfielder last season with Casemiro coming on board and the Brazilian was a revelation, as the Red Devils ended their trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League via a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag then decided to tweak his tactical system ahead of his second season at the club, asking his players to try and pinch the ball back higher up the pitch.

This system meant the former Real Madrid superstar was left isolated at the base of the midfield with his fellow midfielder going on the attack and even he tried to join in.

The result? Opposition attackers had the freedom of the entire middle of the park as they counter-attacked with abandon while the five-time Champions League winner struggled to track his runners.

Midfield struggles

The new system requires a much more energetic presence than the Brazil international who seemed to have lost a yard of pace this campaign.

Deadline day loan signing Sofyan Amrabat also struggled to fill the void and there are currently no plans to offer him a permanent contract at the end of the current campaign.

Another younger, more energetic defensive midfielder is the need of the hour and United have now been linked with Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand whom the club scouts have watched numerous times this season.

The Sun have claimed that the 20-time English league champions had proposed a swap deal with Facundo Pellistri heading the other direction in a bid to lower the Denmark international’s price.

The Portuguese giants have rebuffed the approach and have insisted that the Red Devils pay the entirety of his release clause if they really want him.

“Manchester United have offered Facundo Pellistri in a swap deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand. But the bid has been rejected by the Portuguese club as they wait on the Red Devils to trigger his £69 million release clause.

“Man Utd have been to watch defensive midfielder Hjulmand at least six times already this season. The offer of Uruguayan international Pellistri – who has featured nine times in the league this season – is not being entertained by Sporting.”

Hjulmand transfer plans

In 23 appearances across all competitions this season, Hjulmand has one goal and two assists.

In 14 appearances in the Portuguese league, he has created 11 chances while playing in a deep-lying role and has made 29 tackles, highlighting how he can bring a mix of silk and steel to the centre of the pitch.

The 24-year-old is said to be a friend of current United midfielder Christian Eriksen, whom he considers a mentor who helped him progress through the Danish ranks.

Having Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund will help the former Lecce star to acclimatise at Old Trafford if he chooses to leave Portugal for Manchester.

Ten Hag is clearly not much of a fan of Pellistri since he has struggled to receive minutes despite Antony’s poor form and now he is being used as a makeshift.