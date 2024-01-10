Manchester United circling around Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato



Ajax will reportedly fend off interest in their 17-year-old defensive starlet, Jorrel Hato, with Manchester United “linked” with a move for the youngster.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Dutch giants will “reject offers” for the defender which are expected to “come in January.”

A host of clubs across Europe are reportedly interested in Hato, who joined the Ajax academy in 2018. Konur contends Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have joined United in the race for the defender.

The Dutch protégé began his career at Sparta Rotterdam – the town he originally hails from. Hato signed a three-year contract with Ajax in March 2022, tying him to Amsterdam until 2025.

He has captained their youth side and is widely considered one of the brightest talents in the Ajax academy at present.

Hato made his senior debut in January 2023, coming off the bench in the KNVB Cup match against Den Bosch in the second-half – a game Ajax would win 2-0. He went on to make his Eredivisie debut a month later in a 5-0 win away to SC Cambuur.

This placed Hato into the history books as the third youngest (16 years and 335 days) debutant for Ajax in the league, behind Clarence Seedorf and Ryan Gravenberch respectively. A week later, the defender scored his first senior goal, capping off a remarkable start to 2023 for the 17-year-old.

He has made twenty-seven appearances for Ajax since the beginning of 2023 – a demonstration of the faith the club holds in a player so young. Hato also captained the senior side twice last year, becoming the youngest captain in the club’s history in a European competition.

Indeed, Hato was even included in the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation‘ list – a selection of the best young players in world football, which includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaïre-Emery and Real Madrid-bound Endrick.

Though primarily a centre-back, Hato is also capable of playing at left-back. He is physically strong and fast but retains the usual technical ability and tactical intelligence associated with Ajax academy graduates.

Hato is also thought to be a positive player in the dressing room. A former inhabitant of Old Trafford, Daley Blind, describes him as a “fantastic boy.”

United’s interest – given they increasingly value technical ability in defence under Erik ten Hag, also formerly of Ajax – makes complete sense when Hato’s strengths are analysed. Whether they will be able prise him from the grips of a club who appear to know what a special talent they have is another story.

