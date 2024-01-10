Manchester United could be forced to play FA Cup fourth round on a neutral venue

Manchester United defeated Wigan Athletic on Monday night to secure safe passage through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were enough to see off their League One opponents in what could have been a tricky tie for Ten Hag’s side.

United’s reward for seeing off Wigan is an away trip to either Newport County of League Two or National League side, Eastleigh.

However, should Eastleigh win the replay, the second-lowest rank side left in the competition may see their home advantage taken away.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Eastleigh’s 5,200-capacity stadium may fall short of the safety requirements put in place by the FA.

Eastleigh issued a statement on the situation and said they will be exploring their options in the event of getting through to face United.

“The logistical issues for a club of our size in playing a club the size of Manchester United means we do need to explore and communicate certain provisional plans in the hope of reducing the understandable high volume of calls we are dealing with,” say Eastleigh.

After holding Newport to a draw at the weekend, the pair will go head-to-head for the right to play United next Tuesday (16th January).

United will be heavy favourites to progress to the next round whoever gets through the replay.

Erik ten Hag’s men will be hoping for another strong run in the competition after reaching the final last year.

Furthermore, it’s United’s last realistic opportunity to win a trophy this season having been dumped out of Europe, the Carabao Cup and way behind the chasing pack in the league.

Before the fourth-round tie, United welcome Tottenham Hotspur this coming Sunday in what is a crucial game in the race for a Premier League top-four finish.