Rasmus Hojlund gives his shirt to a young fan after Manchester United’s FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating League One side Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were enough to seal a 2-0 win and United could have scored a lot more but for some extreme profligacy.

Rasmus Hojlund came close on numerous occasions and was unlucky not to add to his season’s tally.

As reported by manutd.com, the striker showed his class after the game, with a kind gesture towards a doting fan in the away end.

Hojlund made a beeline for a supporter who was holding up a Danish-inspired sign, asking the forward for his shirt.

The striker was more than happy to make the young fan’s day and the father of the lucky lad was delighted for his son, who now has his own piece of United history.

“It certainly made my lad’s night. He has gone to bed one happy Red. I’m sure it will be a game he will remember for the rest of his life,” the young fan’s father was quoted as saying.

Hojlund, once more, worked his socks off for the cause as United overcame a potential banana skin in the early round of the competition.

Having seen an early chance saved by the home goalkeeper, the 20-year-old’s thunderous header hit the bar from point blank range after he met Alejandro Garnacho’s fine cross.

Hojlund then couldn’t sort his feet out quickly enough when reacting to a Marcus Rashford strike that was parried out by Sam Tickle, completing a trio of missed opportunities.

However, the striker continues to get in the right positions and it’s clear his teammates are getting more accustomed to the way he operates.

Hojlund will no doubt feature in United’s next, and only, league game in January with the visit of top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford next Sunday.