Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to be present at Old Trafford this weekend to watch Man United vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly be in attendance at Old Trafford this weekend as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur.

United were on the end of a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early in the season.

No doubt Erik ten Hag will be looking for revenge against Ange Postecoglou’s men in addition to getting his side back to winning ways in the Premier League after their 2-1 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

United will be heading into the game with confidence after beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the DW Stadium.

Present at the venue was Ratcliffe’s close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford.

Brailsford was also accompanied by Jean-Claude Blanc, who is widely expected to be United’s net CEO after Richard Arnold stepped down.

The pair were pictured seated alongside ex-United chief executive David Gill.

Unlike Brailsford who has attended all of United’s games since it was announced that INEOS and the Glazers had reached an agreement over a partial 25% investment into United, Ratcliffe has never physically attended a match to see Erik ten Hag’s men in action.

Last week, the British billionaire and Brailsford held a series of meetings with non-playing staff at both Old Trafford and Carrington.

It’s believed that they also sat down with Ten Hag and met some players from both the men’s and women’s teams.

According to The Daily Mail, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to watch Manchester United for the first time since finalising a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club when Erik Ten Hag’s side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Sunday.”

“The 61-year-old is a lifelong United fan and was at the Nou Camp when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side won the Treble in unforgettable circumstances against Bayern Munich in 1999.”

“Ratcliffe has been talking to senior United staff regularly and is expected to attend games on a frequent basis, with Brailsford planning to be at most matches.”

In contrast, Avram Glazer last attended a United fixture in February, when the Red Devils beat Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Joel Glazer has not been at the Theatre of Dreams since United’s Champions League quarter-final clash vs. Barcelona half a decade ago.

After the Wigan match, Diogo Dalot told reporters that Ratcliffe is already making a difference at the club and restoring a feel-good factor. It’s easy to see why this is indeed the case.

