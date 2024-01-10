Wigan Athletic’s Martial Godo reacts to playing against Man United in the FA Cup

Manchester United secured safe passage through to the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 on Monday.

Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals as United eased past their League One opponents on what could have been a tricky tie for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wigan fielded a young side who started brightly but were eventually outclassed by a strong United XI.

One of Wigan’s starters was Martial Godo, an English winger who grew up supporting United.

The 20-year-old was delighted to be playing against his boyhood favourites and posted his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.

If you told me that the first time me seeing the club I grew up supporting live, is me playing against them, within only 4 months of senior professional football and being in non league 18 months ago . pic.twitter.com/MDM0uUoiJd — Martial Godo (@GodoMartial) January 9, 2024

Godo is on loan at the Latics from Premier League side Fulham who will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on his development.

The wide man has registered three goals and three assists from his 14 appearances for Shaun Maloney’s men this season.

In fact, Godo almost handed Wigan a dream start on Monday night, carving out the best opportunity for the home side by some distance.

His fine ball into the box in the opening exchanges bypassed Raphael Varane and presented Thelo Aasgaard with a wonderful chance to open the scoring.

However, Andre Onana was able to make a key save that allowed United to settle into the game and eventually take control.

In the end, United ran out comfortable winners but Godo will certainly never forget a night that he would have dreamed of as a boy.

United’s reward for seeing off Wigan is a trip to Newport County or Eastleigh in the next round as Ten Hag bids for back-to-back finals in the competition.