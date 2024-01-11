Alex Stepney announced as The Warm-Up guest

Manchester United will host another of their ‘The Warm-Up’ events this weekend and they have announced the legend who will be their guest speaker for the night.

Goalkeeper Alex Stepney, who was a part of the 1968 European Cup-winning squad, will be in attendance for a Q&A with fans.

Stepney made 433 appearances for United between 1966 and 1978.

The 81-year-old helped United win the first division, the FA Cup, the European Cup and two Charity Shields during his time at the club.

The event welcomes fans from supporters clubs from around the world for a social event with like-minded individuals.

As well as the Q&A, the club lays on food for the attendees and a raffle and auction which raises money for the MU Foundation.

The event also coincides with the 65th anniversary of the Malta Supporters’ Club.

To celebrate, United have teamed up with their partner, Visit Malta, to offer complimentary traditional Maltese food.

It comes after Manchester United Women spent time with the Malta Supporters’ Club this past weekend as part of their winter training camp.

So far, The Warm Up events have welcomed the likes of Norman Whiteside and Dennis Irwin and helped to raise thousands for the foundation.

There will also be a chance for fans to take pictures with the Carabao Cup which Erik ten Hag and his team clinched last season to end their six-year trophy drought.

Sunday is a double header for United fans as the Women are in action against Newcastle in the FA Cup at Leigh Sports Village whilst the men take on Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League.