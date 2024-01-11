Anthony Martial’s agent has been spotted in Turkey.

This is according to SportsDigitale reporter, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

ÖZEL | Manchester United forması giyen Anthony Martial’in Temsilcisi Philippe Lamboley, Türkiye’ye geldi. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 10, 2024

The comments on Sabuncuoğlu’s post are overwhelmingly those of Fenerbahce fans celebrating the news.

The future of the Manchester United forward has been reported on numerous times over the past few months and rumours will only likely intensify over the coming weeks before the window shuts on the 1st of February.

Despite persistent rumours, it was reported yesterday that the Frenchman “wants to stay at Manchester United until the summer and is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford this month”.

BREAKING: Anthony Martial wants to stay at Manchester United until the summer and is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford this month 🇫🇷👹 pic.twitter.com/WnIkHRy1Ye — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 10, 2024

A host of teams have been linked to the much-maligned forward including numerous Turkish sides, most notably Fenerbahce.

In fact, it had even been reported that the Turkish Super Lig club had made a €8 million bid for the former Monaco man.

Moreover, despite Martial’s interest in staying at the club past January, there is no appetite from United to extend his stay and they have seemingly decided not to activate the automatic one-year extension in Martial’s contract.

This means that the 27 year old will be a free agent at the end of the summer and this is perhaps what his agent is doing in Turkey.

Despite the conflicting information, it stands to reason that Martial is happy to stay at Old Trafford now but he is also free to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer in the summer.

Teams such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce often employ this strategy to varying degrees of success.

United’s Champions League conquerors have been able to lure Mario Icardi and Wilfried Zaha to Istanbul of late.

Additionally, Fenerbahce could certainly be an option as they are enjoying an excellent season in the league and Conference League and already have Martial’s former teammate, Fred, to help the French international settle in.

There is no doubt that even if Martial stays beyond January, his name will never be too far away from the headlines in regard to a move away from United.