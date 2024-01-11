Dimitar Berbatov tips Wayne Rooney for Manchester United job one day



It has been an eventful few weeks for former Manchester United players or managers doing their own thing at other clubs.

While Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are flying, recently beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg, his former teammate Wayne Rooney was sacked after a short but disastrous stint at Birmingham City.

Rooney was at the helm for just 15 games, losing all but two as the team he took over in playoff position was left dangling under the threat of relegation.

However, his former teammates are not losing hope in his abilities.

Talking to SunSport, Dimitar Berbatov said that ultimately, Rooney would like to be United manager one day.

Berbatov said he hopes Rooney “continues to climb that ladder of success in that business to be a manager”.

He acknowledged that his stint at Birmingham is a “bit of a setback” but “he will come back stronger”.

Rooney’s managerial record was fairly promising before his ill-fated adventure with Birmingham.

He was widely lauded for his work at doomed Derby County and left DC United in a better place than he found them in.

However, in the game, you are only as good as your last game or in this case, your last job, so this failure has left Rooney’s reputation in tatters.

It was always an ill-advised move even before it had happened and so it has turned out, much to the disappointment of the United record goalscorer.

Rooney had said after the sacking that he was disappointed at the lack of time he was given but ultimately, results had gone beyond patience and the dream of his to manage United one day has definitely been pushed further into the future as a result.

