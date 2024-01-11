Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho securing loan deal back to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United

Manchester United’s consistent list of absentees has been a major reason behind the struggles Erik ten Hag’s men have encountered this season.

United have failed to get going in the first half of the campaign, particularly in attacking areas with the misfiring front line out of form, or out of the team.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t featured since the early weeks of the season after a public falling out with Erik ten Hag left him exiled from the first team fold.

The winger has now finalised his move away from Old Trafford on a loan deal back to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho will play in Germany until the end of the current season and the deal has no option to buy clause included.

The 23-year-old’s return has been met with delight from the Dortmund fans and his old teammate Erling Haaland has also reacted positively to the news.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Manchester City striker commented on a social media post with Sancho in the yellow and black shirt.

Haaland labelled the post with “beautiful” alongside an emoji with love heart eyes.

Sancho spoke on his return to the club and said he “can’t wait” to get going again.

“When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge,” he said.

United will now look to draw a line under the saga for the rest of the season at least and focus on enjoying a strong second half of the campaign.

Ten Hag’s men are still very much in the race for the top four places in the Premier League as well as kicking off their FA Cup campaign with a win against League One Wigan on Monday.

Sancho is expected to be available for Dortmund up on the resumption of the Bundesliga next week.