Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez looks set to return to Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez appears to be edging closer to returning to Club Deportivo Guadalajara – the club he played for prior to arriving at Old Trafford.

“I can’t wait to return to Chivas,” the 35-year-old announced on his Twitch channel.

He went on to reveal that his agent is set to travel to Guadalajara, Mexico this week, where he will enter negotiations with the club.

While Hernandez stated that he also received other offers, he maintained that his priority is to return to his former club.

Back in 2010, Chicharito arrived at United for a fee of €7.50 million from Chivas.

During his five years at Old Trafford, the striker scored 59 goals and bagged 20 assists in 157 appearances in all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

He also helped United to two Premier League titles, including the the most recent one in the club’s history.

Things took a turn for the worse for Chicharito, however, once Sir Alex Ferguson retired, as he lacked playing time and clashed with new manager David Moyes.

Following a season-long loan to Real Madrid, Hernandez left United permanently after a disappointing stint under Louis van Gaal.

He joined Bayern Leverkusen before playing for West Ham United, Sevilla, and LA Galaxy.

Now, Hernandez finds himself a free agent.

This comes after LA Galaxy announced in November that the Mexican striker would depart the club once his contract expired at the end of the year.

While Chicharito’s career in Los Angeles was disrupted by a serious ACL injury in June, he remained a key player for the team throughout his tenure, with 39 goals and six assists in 82 appearances.

He was also named LA Galaxy Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, being the club’s leading scorer in both seasons.