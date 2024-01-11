Gary Neville and Roy Keane in agreement over Erik ten Hag’s influence on Man United transfers



Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have insisted that it’s counter-productive to have the manager retain full control of transfers within a club.

The two discussed the matter even as Sir Jim closes in on ratification by the Premier League on his partial 25% investment into United.

Ratcliffe’s agreement with the Glazers will see him assume total influence over the Red Devils’ sporting operations, including transfers and recruitment.

Erik ten Hag has previously stated on more than one occasion that he is eager to work with INEOS, and the petrochemical giants are open to working with him in an effort to restore United to its past glories.

However, a report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Ten Hag, who has enjoyed almost complete autonomy over player sales and purchases during the time he has been at Old Trafford, would be reluctant to hand over such power to INEOS.

Apparently, there are clauses contained in the Dutchman’s contract that grant him a huge say on which players he wishes to have added to his ranks.

Some of Ten Hag’s signings have come under intense criticism and scrutiny – none more so than Antony, who is increasingly looking like a big-money flop.

Should INEOS insist on taking charge of United’s transfer business, a situation could arise in which Ten Hag’s power could be diminished and the two parties subsequently clash.

Neville and Keane spoke on The Stick to Football podcast and insisted that the manager should not be burdened by market concerns and that his primary job should be coaching and working to improve players.

Neville remarked, “Why should the manager be responsible for spending £80million and £20m in salary for four years on a player, when they could potentially only be there for year or two – why should they be the one who signs the player?”

“What happens is you go into a window [with] all good intentions, all on the same page thinking, ‘we need four players’, and you pick the profile of the player that you want. He’s got to be six foot, he’s got to hold the ball up, he’s got to score 10 to 15 goals – you’re looking for that profile and then basically what you want is your head of recruitment, your sporting director and your team of scouts to go out there and bring back three or four really good options, and they bring back those three or four options to the table.”

“The problem is, if you don’t get those three or four because they’re not available of some kind, or the manager doesn’t like them, that’s when you end up in a spin.”

Keane shared the same sentiment as his former teammate.

The ex-United captain relayed, “There is this idea that managers should call the shots, but it is difficult. I’ve been a manager and bought players – I bought some decent ones, but I look back and think, ‘what was I thinking with some?’”

“Of course, you have your staff and the chief of operations, but ultimately it would come down to the manager. But I’ve had it as well, when I’ve been at a club where the owner has pushed for a player, I’ve been reluctant, but the player has come in and not been very good.”

Up next for United is a Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ratcliffe is expected to be physically in attendance to watch the game vs. Ange Postecoglou’s men.

