Gary Neville reveals Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to “tap up” Steven Gerrard for potential Man United move



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has recounted an incident that took place during his playing days in which legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to “tap up” Steven Gerrard for a possible move to Old Trafford.

Gerrard, who is a Liverpool legend made his debut for his former side in 1998. He went on to spend 17 years at the Merseyside outfit before signing for MLS club LA Galaxy.

The ex-midfielder spent just two seasons in the United States before he announced his retirement in 2016.

In 2004, Gerrard who was never short of suitors seemed close to leaving Anfield and completing a switch to Chelsea. Real Madrid and Inter Milan also tried to lure the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu and the San Siro respectively but their approaches were knocked back.

Speaking on The Stick to Football podcast, Neville revealed that Sir Alex asked him to try and convince Gerrard to sign for the Red Devils.

Such a transfer, if it had gotten over the line, would have been a very controversial one considering the bitter rivalry that exists to this day between United and Liverpool.

As per Neville, Gerrard unsurprisingly declined the offer and expressed fears over the safety of his family if he were to join Sir Alex’s ranks.

Neville relayed, “I have just remembered when Sir Alex asked me.. when I went into his [Gerrard’s] room with England and asked him to sign for United. I felt as though it was a bit of a hopeless [case].”

“What would it have been, 2004? He was close to going to Chelsea and Sir Alex rang me and said he was anxious. I think his words were ‘Tell him I’ll fetch him and take him back down the East Lancs and bring him back.'”

“I went to see Stevie and he was quite categoric quite quickly! He said ‘Seriously, I wouldn’t get out of Liverpool and my family would never get out of Liverpool’. Those were his exact words to me.”

Gerrard who is currently the manager of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq was quick to respond to Neville’s comments.

The former Liverpool man wrote on his Instagram story, “It was a polite f— off.”

Neville lifted eight Premier League titles with United while Gerrard didn’t win any.

