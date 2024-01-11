“He’ll have to forget about it”: Barcelona ruthlessly rule out Casemiro January loan signing



La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly ruled out a January loan move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Casemiro had a fantastic maiden season in England after United signed him from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 in a £70m deal.

The Brazilian helped the Red Devils to win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final and finish within the top four.

However, before he suffered a long-term injury, there were visible signs of decline in his performances, which frustrated a lot of United fans.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Casemiro is one of the players INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are keen to move on either this month or in the summer.

It’s believed that the British businessman is eager to see Casemiro’s huge £350,000-a-week wages removed from the club’s books.

It was relayed that the five-time Champions League winner’s agent has been attempting to engineer a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia for his client, with Al-Nassr interested in his services.

According to Nacional (via Football365), Casemiro “has been offered” to Barcelona on loan until the end of the current 2023/24 campaign.

Apparently, the Catalan giants were prepared to “take charge of practically the entire player’s salary.”

The report however states that “it is a possibility that Deco has never considered’ after ‘observing from a distance the decline of the 31-year-old footballer.”

Nacional explain that Casemiro saw the Blaugrana as an “interesting escape route” but as it stands, “he will have to forget about it and will have to stay in Manchester until he is able to find another refuge.”

It’s however unlikely that the midfielder would have strongly considered switching to the Camp Nou, mostly due to his links with Real Madrid.

Casemiro of course enjoyed great success with Los Blancos and is a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

