Isak Hansen-Aarøen’s personal trainer recommends him to leave Manchester United in search of gametime

Isak Hansen-Aarøen has been advised by his personal trainer, Jonas Johansen, to leave Manchester United.

According to VG, Johansen thought it unfair that the 19 year old was omitted from the matchday squad to face Wigan in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

He commented, “it was a bit disappointing. As they have several players out, I thought he would be an offensive option. It was very surprising”.

The trainer has a very close relationship with the Norwegian as he used to work with him in Tromsø, and works with him as a personal trainer when he is back in Norway.

It particularly bothered Johansen that the bench was full of youngsters, yet there was no place for his client.

“Isak has many international skills that not many others have. With those qualities and achievements in the U21 team, he should be in a first-team squad”.

“My recommendation to him is that he finds a new club, where he will have the opportunity to fight for playing time in the first team. He is at the age where he should play regularly for a first team, says Jonas Johansen.

It was reported here on Tuesday that the youngster was looking at opportunities away from the club as he has become frustrated with the lack of playing time and first team chances.

This might be especially hard to take as he has seen fellow academy players Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson receive first team minutes over the past season and a half.

The youngster has been offered a fresh four and a half year deal by the Red Devils but it seems unlikely the young Norwegian will sign.

Journalist, Fredrik Filtvedt added to the chorus of concern in Norway by stating, “if the club says that they want to keep you, but don’t have a place for you in simple matches… Then I think that for his own part he should find another place to play football”.

Therefore, unless there is a sudden change in the amount of gametime the 19 year old receives, we can except an exit from the club in the near future.