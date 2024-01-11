Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal join race to sign Manchester United striker target



Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Bologna striker and reported Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Zirkzee has “climbed to the top” of United’s January transfer wishlist.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his options in the attacking department.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, where he has only one goal.

Anthony Martial has missed a number of games with illness and the Frenchman has been widely tipped to leave Old Trafford either this month or in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and other forwards on the club’s payroll have all struggled to consistently come up with the goods this season.

Combine this with the fact that Jadon Sancho has now officially left United to join Borussia Dortmund on loan and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are on the hunt for reinforcements.

Bologna Marco Di Vaio recently opened up on the mounting interest in Zirkzee from parties such as United.

He explained that the goalscorer is unlikely to leave the Serie A outfit in January and overtures from rivals will not be tolerated or considered.

Di Vaio also confirmed that Bayern Munich, who sold Zirkzee to Bologna in 2022, have a release clause [€40m], contained in the player’s contract.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are weighing up a move for the 22-year-old as confidence in landing number one target, Ivan Toney, fades.

It’s understood that Mikel Arteta, like Ten Hag, wants to secure the services of another talisman. The likes of Toney and Victor Osimhen who are on the Gunners’ radar are proving too expensive.

Arsenal are also keen not to breach Financial Fair Play rules.

It’s for these reasons that the North London club have turned their attention to Zirkzee. Bologna are said to want a £50 million fee to part with their star.

Zirkzee has registered seven goals this season in Italy’s top flight.

