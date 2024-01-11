Kobbie Mainoo’s market value has dramatically increased over the last 12 months

Manchester United’s players have largely underperformed since the start of the new season, leaving Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

Finding the right balance in the middle of the park has been a major issue for the boss with loss of form and injuries causing him a major headache.

However, the emergence of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been one major plus for Ten Hag with the young man looking tailor-made for the big stage.

Mainoo’s performances since returning from an injury picked up in pre-season, which cruelly robbed him of starting the campaign, have been outstanding.

As reported by Sport Bible, the academy product has seen his market value skyrocket over the last 12 months.

Mainoo was valued at just 257,000 in November 2022 and it has increased by 40 times to now he has a €10 million value as per CIES Football Observatory.

The midfielder’s calm and composed nature allows him to play the game with a level of control not seen in players of his age.

In a chaotic season so far for United, the young man has been the standout performer and long may it continue.

Having played so well in testing environments from Goodison Park, to Galatasaray, to Anfield, the future looks incredibly bright for the youngster.

Mainoo’s value is only going to increase should he continue on the trajectory his early performances suggest.

Furthermore, his ability and temperament mean he should be a mainstay in the United side for the next decade and then some, which could save the club millions in the market.

Ten Hag clearly trusts the academy graduate and has no doubt played a huge role in carefully managing his development.

Mainoo will now hope to help United finish the season strong, after an underwhelming first half of the campaign has seen them well behind the chasing pack in the Premier League.

However, United still harbour hopes of a top four finish and are still in the FA Cup so Mainoo and his teammates have a lot to play for in the coming months.