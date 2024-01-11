Leeds United’s Archie Gray being eyed as Sofyan Amrabat’s replacement next season



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tweaked his tactical set-up ahead of his second season in charge of the club, asking his players to try and win the ball back higher up the pitch.

The latest tactical shift places a lot of emphasis on pressing from the front and as seen from the games this campaign, places a lot of workload on the defensive midfielder.

With all the remaining players rushing forward, the midfield general has been asked to almost single-handedly stop the opposition’s counters which has proved too much for Casemiro to handle.

The Brazilian has struggled to track runners and his poor form and subsequent long-term injury meant Ten Hag was forced to bring in Sofyan Amrabat on loan on deadline day.

United’s defensive midfield issue

Having worked with the Moroccan before, the Dutchman felt he could step up in the former Real Madrid superstar’s absence but that has not proven to be the case.

The Fiorentina star has not managed to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League and multiple reports have stated that United have no plans of offering him a permanent deal at the end of his loan tenure.

Casemiro’s future is also up in the air with INEOS not big fans of the money the Brazil international has been earning and this means an alternative solution at the base of the midfield is required.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with Championship star Hayden Hackney and another player from the second division has also impressed club scouts.

Archie Gray of Leeds United has been named as a potential summer arrival at Old Trafford by Spanish outlet Fichajes. But whether the club will allow the player to leave and join one of their fiercest rivals remains to be seen.

“Manchester United have decided not to exercise their €20 million purchase option for Sofyan Amrabat, meaning the midfielder will return to Fiorentina next season.

“Despite this decision, United’s scouting team continues to work hard, with an eye on several options to strengthen their midfield. Among the players on the list of possible additions is Leeds’ Archie Gray.

Gray earning interest

“Although it is yet to be revealed who will lead United’s new recruitment team, Gray appears to be in a prominent position. Uncertainty remains over whether the 17-year-old midfielder would be willing to join the rival club.”

The 17-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season for the Whites, as they look to bounce back up to the top flight.

While mainly employed as a defensive midfielder, he can play further up the pitch as well while also being able to do a job at the back as can be seen from his multiple appearances as the right-back for Daniel Farke’s men.

If Leeds, who are currently fourth in the Championship table, fail to make the promotion cut, Gray’s chances of earning a move will improve as they are unlikely to sanction a move to Manchester should both clubs be in the same division.

The England U20 international is currently valued at €14 million as per Transfermarkt with his current deal valid until 2025.