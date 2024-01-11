Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane deserve a chance to build on last year’s partnership

Manchester United can look forward to the imminent return of one of the success stories of the 2022/2023 season, Lisandro Martinez.

Successive serious injuries have robbed the Red Devils of their talismanic centre back since effectively April last year, and the team have never looked the same since.

However, the player is now back in training on grass and is weeks away from an appearance for the club.

The World cup winner took to the Premier League like a duck to water and put in a series of performances that not only highlighted his defensive prowess but also his importance on the ball for United’s build up play. United also kept the most clean sheets in the league last season with David de Gea winning the Golden glove award.

Another side of that defensive strength was fellow centre back, Raphael Varane. The two formed a solid defensive partnership that saw United through some key games like the home victories against Liverpool and Barcelona and also the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle.

However, injuries have meant the two have barely played together for nine months. The question is, should Erik Ten Hag automatically reinstate the two as the starting defensive pair?

On the surface the answer is probably yes. They are the two most talented and decorated defenders at the club and they have already shown they can play well together and crucially, in a style the manager is happy with.

Not many United fans would argue that United’s post World Cup form until April (setting aside a 7-0 humiliation at Anfield), was the best football they have played under the former Ajax coach. The two defenders were a big component of that in terms of solidity and playing out from the back.

Supporters will be keen to see how Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo fit together. Even Mason Mount was bought for this style, but has barely kicked a ball for his new side.

However, it is unknown how the Argentine will return after two lengthy injuries. Moreover, Varane has been in and out of the team and it has been reported that new owners, INEOS, see him as an example of an older, high-wage player to discard of for Financial Fair Play reasons.

Despite putting in some solid displays, most notably versus Liverpool, the multiple Champions League winner has hardly enjoyed his best season.

Moreover, United’s season has been very confusing. The defence was awful in the Champions League but actually doesn’t have a bad record at all in a Premier League context. In fact, only Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals. Andre Onana is still joint leader in the Golden glove race in the league. All of this has been achiebed with a constant chopping and changing of personnel that has seen nine different defensive partnerships.

The revolving door of defenders have actually had good individual campaigns and all have legitimate shouts to keep their place in the first eleven. Jonny Evans has turned back the clock this season and played with the composure and authority on the ball that saw him so highly rated by Sir Alex Ferguson back in the day.

Harry Maguire has also stood up to be counted and won the Premier League player of the month trophy due to his solid displays that have seen some pundits refer to him as back to his best.

Even Victor Lindelof has been decent on an individual level and put in a great performance when United overcame Luton Town back in November.

Nonetheless, perhaps all three have just done what they should have done and been solid back up options. The standards have sadly slipped so much at Manchester United over the years that any time a player plays to a decent standard, fans often jump on the bandwagon. None of Evans, Maguire or Lindelof would start regularly for any top European team, so why should they at United?

The Red Devils have been linked to copious numbers of centre backs in the summer and will most likely bring at least one in once the new owners have their deal ratified by the league.

However, if injuries permit, United should play their World Cup winners at the heart of defence. Varane and Martinez have the past form and credentials to at least give it another go. Additionally, the inclusion of Mainoo, Onana and Mount to compliment Martinez on the ball, is a mouth-watering possibility for Red Devils’ fans to savour.