Lothar Matthäus lays into Borussia Dortmund’s decision to sign Jadon Sancho

Bayern Munich and Germany legend, Lothar Matthäus, has criticised Borussia Dortmund for bringing back Jadon Sancho to the Bundesliga.

It has been reported by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, that the move is at the “here we go” stage and a completion is imminent.

However, football icon Matthäus is less than impressed with the move and has outlined some reasons why Sancho’s forthcoming transfer to Dortmund is not what they need to climb back up the table.

According to Ruhr 24, the player capped 150 times for Germany stated, “at BVB, too much emphasis was placed on offensive players at the expense of defence. That’s where I see the big weak point at Dortmund and the reason for the mediocre Bundesliga first half of the season”.

“Six defensive players for four positions are not enough, especially since Hummels and Süle both cannot play through a season. Jadon Sancho is currently making improvements to the offensive instead of doing something at the back”.

Dortmund have struggled to absorb the loss of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid and now sit in fifth in the table, a huge 15 points from leaders, Bayer Leverkusen.

The 1990 World Cup-winning captain was also not impressed with the Englishman on an individual basis.

Whilst admitting that the English winger had success in the past in Germany, he would need to show much more than he has at United to date.

“If Sancho achieves the form he had during his time at Dortmund, then he would be a win. But to do that he also has to show that he is more mature than we recently saw in Manchester,” he said.

This is not the first time a Bayern legend has critiqued Sancho’s potential return to die Schwarzgelben.

Before the Red Devils’ home game versus Bayern Munich, Mario Basler asserted that his former side would never sign a player like Sancho due to his discipline issues.

The move may turn out to be a positive one for the 23 year old as he tries to rekindle his career and play for the first time since August. However, it is clear that many experts in Germany do not think it will be plain sailing by any means, despite his past success.