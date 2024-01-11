Man United and Newcastle plotting summer swoop for Andreas Christensen



Manchester United’s defence has been decimated by injuries which has contributed massively to the club’s horrendous campaign thus far.

Manager Erik ten Hag has hardly had the luxury of picking his strongest back four and the constant chopping and changing has not helped the team’s form.

United conceded the second-most goals en route to an early exit from the Champions League while they have conceded three or more goals nine times this term.

To add to these, the futures of several stars remain up in the air. Raphael Varane, who found himself out of the team for an extended period, is currently in the last six months of his contract and will see it not extended.

United’s defensive overhaul

The club are willing to offer a new deal on reduced terms but there is a chance that the Frenchman might leave next summer as INEOS look to trim the wage bill and look at more long-term options.

Harry Maguire’s future also remains uncertain while Jonny Evans’ deal also ends but the manager is said to want to keep him around.

The Red Devils have been linked with a bunch of centre-backs and Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen has been named as part of that list numerous times.

The Catalan giants might be forced to cash in due to financial issues and the 20-time English league champions have been joined by Newcastle in the race for the former Chelsea star as per Football Insider.

Both sides are facing FFP concerns and with Barca’s reluctance to agree to a loan departure, a summer exit looks more likelier.

United, Newcastle looking at Christensen

“The Magpies are monitoring Andreas Christensen‘s situation at Barcelona. His name features highly on their wanted list as they chase a new centre-back, but it will be a hard deal to do in the January window.

“Man United are also keen on Christensen – but a deal is similarly hard for them to do in January due to their financial restrictions. I’m told Newcastle and the Red Devils will have Christensen on their list this summer,” wrote Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old has made 20 appearances this season across all competitions and has helped keep nine clean sheets. Last season, the Dane played a key role as the Catalan giants won La Liga.

He is currently valued at €40 million as per Transfermarkt but knowing the Camp Nou outfit, they are likely to ask for much more.

The 20/21 Champions League winner is entering his prime and the chance to prove his mettle in England once again might prove an enticing option. However, his probable destination remains a mystery as of now.