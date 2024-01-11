Man United boss Erik ten Hag plotting to raid Ajax in the summer for Brian Brobbey



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly planning to make a move in the summer for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

It’s understood that Ten Hag is eager to secure the services of another striker to come in and share some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite being very dangerous and prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the competition, Hojlund has struggled to be equally as impactful in the Premier League.

The Denmark international has registered just one goal in England’s top flight, which came against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Compound Hojlund’s struggles to the fact that the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Martial and some of the other forwards are also finding it difficult to consistently come up with the goods in front of goal, and it’s easy to see why Ten Hag wants another recruit.

Martial has also been tipped to leave United at the end of the campaign and he will certainly need to be replaced.

According to The Mirror, the Dutchman has his eye on Brobbey – a player he previously worked with at Ajax. In fact, it’s Ten Hag who handed Brobbey his debut with the Eredivisie giants in 2020.

“Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window.”

“Ten Hag remains confident he will remain as United manager and is already starting to think about how he can bolster his attack in the summer.”

“Arsenal are also expected to be in the market for a striker as they desperately need a goalscorer and have cast an eye over Brobbey, too.”

The Red Devils were strongly linked to Brobbey during Ten Hag’s first summer transfer window at Old Trafford, but a move never materialized. The player chose Ajax instead of a switch to England.

In 15 games in the Dutch league, Brobbey has found the back of the net on eight occasions – a decent return for Ajax, who have not been in very good form this term.

The 21-year-old has 12 goals and four assists in 24 matches across all competitions.

