Manchester United intensely scouting Rooney Bardghji at “every game”

Manchester United might pivot to a different transfer strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe with the focus being more on younger talents.

FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji, also the architect of United’s elimination from the Champions League, is one such name being targeted.

He scored the winning goal in Copenhagen’s 4-3 victory in Denmark which left United staring at the barrel of elimination.

The Copenhagen wonderkid recently said that the links to United and other elite clubs were “a dream” and now that report by The Peoples Person has been followed by first signs of interest.

Football Insider reports that United have been sending their top scouts to every Copenhagen game as they try to intensely assess a chief target of theirs.

However, they are not the only club taking an interest in the attacker.

Rivals Manchester City have started tracking the prodigy as well and it could ultimately come down to a battle in Manchester as to who lands the player.

The player, for his part, has never been shy about welcoming interest from elite clubs.

He has repeatedly said that “it’s nice to hear” because it means “I’m doing very well” but “the timing has to be right”.

With his contract expiring in 2025, the timing could be perfect for Copenhagen to extract a big fee for him in the summer.

When that happens, United need to be at the front and centre of that queue in which undoubtedly they won’t be the only ones.

Therefore, scouting missions like these to hammer home their interest and solidify how highly they rate the player can swing the pendulum in their favour.