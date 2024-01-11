Nick Cox, Man United’s Academy Director, reflects on significant club milestone after Omari Forson’s debut



Manchester United’s Academy Director, Nick Cox, expressed his pride and admiration for the club’s achievement of fielding 249 academy graduates after Omari Forson’s recent senior debut.

Forson came on as a substitute in the dying embers of United’s FA Cup third round clash against Wigan Athletic.

The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners at the DW Stadium, courtesy of goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes who converted from the penalty spot.

More significant is that Forson was the 249th graduate of United’s youth programme to make his debut since Tom Manly became the first in December 1931.

Interestingly, the number – 249 – represents roughly half of the players who have ever played for the 20-time English champions.

Cox wrote via the club’s official website and gave some insight into Forson’s journey and how United have achieved such an incredible feat.

Forson joined United’s Under-15 age group from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2019. The Englishman attended Ashton on Mersey School as part of the Manchester United Schoolboy Scholarship programme.

As per Cox, the 19-year-old was immersed in a full-time training and education model for players of secondary school age. He achieved excellent GCSE grades.

The player showed rapid progress in his development, which earned him a spot in Erik ten Hag’s USA pre-season tour squad. Forson is now a regular feature in first-team training – evidence of just how highly rated he is within Old Trafford.

Cox further states, “I would like to say well done to all of the staff who have played an important role in supporting Omari to this point. You each know who you are.”

“But most of all congratulations to Omari. Ultimately, while the Academy offers expertise and support, it is down to the player to take ownership of their own development, often with great support from important individuals outside of the club such as parents, family and friends.”

“Omari now has work to do to fight for his first competitive start. Meanwhile, we have work to do as staff, in preparing the players to facilitate debut number 250 and beyond.”

Forson could get the chance to get a taste of Premier League action when United line up against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

