Official: Jadon Sancho leaves Manchester United to re-join Borussia Dortmund on loan



The most perplexing saga in Manchester United’s season has officially come to an end, at least till the summer.

United have confirmed that exiled star Jadon Sancho has left the club to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on a loan move till the end of the season.

ℹ️ We can confirm that Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season. Good luck for the rest of 2023/24, Jadon 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2024

United are taking a huge hit financially, a running theme with most of their transfer post-Sir Alex.

Dortmund are only taking on a small percentage of his massive wages in an arrangement that is expected to cost them only about €3 million till the end of the season.

There is no buy option, obligatory or optional, as it was always unlikely that the Bundesliga outfit would be able to afford the financial package Sancho earns at United.

The player expressed his delight at being back at his former club.

“When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’. I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League,” Sancho was quoted as saying by the Dortmund media team.

The club will only receive a few bonuses and that too will be based on how Sancho performs.

Therefore, it is a move that is borne out of desperation by United to shed any possible salary they could for an asset that was wasting away on the bench.

Unless results remain disastrous and Erik ten Hag is sacked before the season ends, Sancho’s albatross contract will become a huge issue in the summer again.

On the other hand, it is a move with minimal risks for Dortmund, who know the player has been successful in their environment earlier.

⚫️🟡 Sancho trägt wieder Schwarzgelb! Der BVB hat Jadon #Sancho auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende verpflichtet. Der Engländer, derzeit in Diensten von @ManUtd, unterschrieb am heutigen Donnerstag einen bis zum 30. Juni 2024 datierten Leihvertrag. ✍️ 🗞️ https://t.co/auLLT4C6x4 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 11, 2024

Even if it doesn’t pan out, they pay just €3 million with no long-term commitments.

In fact, they might get a Sancho eager to prove United wrong and make the Old Trafford outfit regret the decision to freeze him out.

In any case, United are probably looking at this loan as an opportunity for Sancho to put himself in the shop window so the club can earn money for him in the summer.

A move that promised so much, ultimately coming to a whimpering halt, which is also a sentence that can sum up United’s transfer policy under the Glazers.

