Preview: Manchester United Women host Newcastle in the FA Cup

Manchester United Women host Newcastle United at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday in the FA Cup.

It is the first time the two teams have ever faced each other as Newcastle sit two tiers below United in the FA Premier Division North.

United are still without Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson after their knee injuries as well as Hinata Miyazawa, who fractured her foot at the end of 2023.

However, Irene Guerrero, returned to the squad and took part in United’s mid-season friendly against PSV Eindhoven in Malta and is in contention for the match.

Meanwhile, Aoife Mannion is back to training on grass but is unlikely to be back for the upcoming fixtures.

Toone picked up a knock in winter training, having taken a blow to the face in the latter stages of the game but it is thought she will be fit to play on Sunday.

Newcastle are set to be without first-team trio Jodie Bartle, Keira Skelton, and Becky Ferguson.

The visitors currently sit top of the FA Premier Division North, five points clear of the chasing pack after going full-time ahead of the 23/24 season.

Becky Langley’s side beat Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup after slotting five past them.

Despite the difference in league standings, Newcastle will be tough to beat as they come into the game on the back of 10 consecutive victories.

They recently beat Fylde 11-3 and Halifax 7-0.

However, Marc Skinner’s side came so close to lifting the trophy last year, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final, and will be fighting to go one better this season.